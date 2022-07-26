Microsoft has released the fiscal results for fiscal year 2022 and we get to see how the whole year and the fourth quarter of Xbox (finished at the end of June), or the videogame division. Overall, there has been a decline, but the overall figures are excellent.

Precisely, as you can also see in the tweet below, the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 saw a 7% drop in Xbox revenue, in line with the expectations of the Redmond company. This means revenue for the quarter was $ 3.45 billion – the second best Q4 ever.

With regard to contents and services, there was a decline of 6%: this is also in line with the expectations of the company. Furthermore, this result was achieved in spite of a growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers: the service for consoles, PC and mobile is central to Microsoft’s strategy, so growth is more than positive, even in a quarter of decline. general.

We see that the hardware sales they fell by 11%: this is a figure that leaves the time it finds, given that sales at the moment are purely determined by the production capacities of the Xbox Series X | S, still limited by the scarcity of raw materials.

Looking at all the year, DomsPlaying explains that Xbox had its best fiscal year ever. Dom’s estimates speak of a 77% of revenue from content and services.