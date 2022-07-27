From Microsoft they point to the time elapsed since the launch of Series X and S and the shortage of consoles.

The previous quarterly results report of microsoft left the company boasting of year-on-year growth and with the firm conviction that Xbox It continues on the right track both at the level of new generation consoles sold and at the level of subscriptions in Xbox Game Pass.

Console revenue is down 11%However the most recent financial report leaves us a small slump from the multinational. According to the data shared by the company itself, Microsoft has recorded revenues of 51.9 billion dollars with profits of 16.7 billion which, although they are stratospheric numbers, represent a fall compared to other periods.

In general, Microsoft has recorded a decline in revenue in various departments of the company. In the case of Xbox, revenue from console sales has fallen by 11% counting Xbox Series X and Series S, and the money generated by content and service has also fallen by 6%.

The lower income of the gaming division (an annual decrease of 7%) has been explained by executives from Microsoft itself, who assure that the drop is a reflection of the console launching two years ago to the market and it is normal for the pace of sales to slow down.

In addition, from Xbox they do not want to forget either the shortage of consoles caused by the supply problems in recent years, which, according to them, has played an essential role, because demand remains strong and Series X and S continue to sell at a good rate in stores.

