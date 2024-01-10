













Xbox reveals the release date of its exclusive Pokémon with guns









The new video game that is already known as Pokémon with guns will be a delivery of action, exploration and collection of creatures with which users will be able to perform different acts, from making friends to using them as currency within the game.

The official description on Steam is as follows:

“Monster capturing, survival and crafting video game […] “It will feature a variety of mechanics from other genres in order to provide a completely new experience for everyone.”

What is a surprise is that after the premiere of the warm and adorable Pokémon Concierge Let's have this dark installment with violent dynamics, classic shooters. Obviously, it is not a title of The Pokémon Company, but it is inevitable to notice the essence and influences.

It seems that Palworld will have two aspects, one in which players can catch and take care of their companions (there will be an initial catalog of 100); and another in which they can sell them, use them as breeding sites and, of course, the wave of firearms.

Source: The Pokémon Company – Pocketpair.

Additionally, there will be sections for farming, sea, land and dungeon exploration, construction and awesome battles.

What do you think of Palworld? Are you interested in playing it?

Source: Pocketpair – The Pokémon Company

When does Palworld, the interesting “Pokémon with guns” come out?

On January 19, 2024, the dark title will be released, which will be set in a wonderful world full of shooter and RPG mechanics. The new installment will be truly surprising, as can be seen in the trailer, and in the same information on the description sheets.

What consoles will Palworld be available on?

Palworld It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Its trailer is very interesting since the creatures in its catalog are very similar to those of Pokemon which, we already know, has a completely different tone from the world proposed in the new Pocketpair title.

