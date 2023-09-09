













That will be at 3:00 am according to Mexico City time, so in other countries you have to make the corresponding adjustment.

The reason it is so early in the morning is that in Japan it will be at 6:00 p.m., an appropriate time for the exhibition.

As for what can be expected from this online presentation, there will be new information related to the video games that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are working on.

We recommend: Xbox Series X will have special covers and one will be Starfield.

So fans of Western-made games would do well to take a look at streaming.

However, it will not be the only thing and titles developed by Japanese companies will also have their space, so there may be surprises.

Fountain: Tokyo Game Show 2023 (Organizing Committee).

From what Microsoft mentions in its publication about Xbox Digital Broadcast, there will be a ‘creatively diverse game collection’ in this transmission.

Not only from Japanese developers but also from other Asian countries. To the above we must add that there will be announcements related to games on the way to Game Pass.

That is another compelling reason to pay attention to this presentation, which will be available in several languages.

To watch the Xbox Digital Broadcast you will have to go to the official Tokyo Game Show channel on YouTube.

Although it can still be seen on select social media channels in English, Japanese and Korean as well as traditional and simplified Chinese.

Fountain: Xbox.

Likewise, it can be seen in Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German and even Spanish. Tokyo Game Show 2023 will take place from September 21 to 24 in the country of the Rising Sun.

