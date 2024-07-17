We’re basically a week away from the next big MCU movie coming out, Deadpool & Wolverinewhich will bring back these two characters who have been under the command of FOX in recent years, but now they must be accountable to Disney on the subject of the acquisition of the company. And to celebrate that this film is very close, Xbox be allied with Marvel to present a collector’s item that many will want to have in their home.

It’s about a Xbox Series X with a theme of the film, which as with other promotions, will be raffled among fans of the brand and will not be possible to buy, to that we add a special edition control that will also be possible to acquire if you are very lucky. To win it you just have to repost the publication that the company has made on its account Twitter and wait until the August 11 this year to announce the winner.

Make your finest asset yours Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌ Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

The aptly named “Cheeky Controller” channels the steel chunks from Deadpool in its firm grip. Designed by the Merc with a Mouth himself, it also comes dressed in the instantly recognizable red and black tactical suit. The custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X comes with a stand featuring foam versions of the character’s trusty katanas, Bea and Arthur, and two wireless controllers Xbox. So fans of the brand won’t want to miss the contest.

Remember that Deadpool & Wolverine It premieres on July 25th in theaters.

Via: Xbox News

Author’s note: It would be cool to get one of these consoles to try out the hundreds of games in the catalog. Plus, that red color suits it quite well.