Dave McCarthy, the corporate vice president of player services at Xboxrevealed how the new program that will improve community behavior with transparent tools will work.

Finally, what they just did is make the rules very clear for those players who want to break them. The joke is that when players get 8 penalties – or strikes as Xbox calls it – they get a severe penalty.

Here is the list of strikes:

Profanity – 1

Traps – 1

Inappropriate sexual attitude – 2

Abuse and harassment – ​​2

Hate Speech – 3

All players will start from the moment we write this note with 0 strikes. At the first call for attention comes a suspension which is reviewed by a moderator depending on what has happened.

Source: Xbox Wire

The largest number of strikes will cause your account to be blocked for a year without the possibility of playing online.

Only 1% of Xbox players have bad behavior

On the other hand, Xbox It boasts of having one of the least toxic communities in video games, since only 1% of its players have an attitude that would deserve some kind of report or suspension.

Furthermore, the objective is not only that players comply with the conduct guidelines, they are also asked to support the community by being aware of the attitudes of other players and not waiting for an affected person to send a report, but also to who are witnesses participate.

Will these measures be enough for the players to have an exemplary behavior?

