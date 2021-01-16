This week, the division of Xbox of Microsoft shared a list of games that in 2021 should reach their consoles or the service Game pass. According to the company, most are exclusive to their consoles.

If we take a look at the included games some things are understood. In some cases, they may well be temporary, appearing later on other systems. Or they are even available on other platforms.

Microsoft shares a preliminary list of exclusives

In the case of Psychonauts 2, although it is a development of Double Fine, which is currently part of Xbox Game Studios, will also arrive at PS4.

In this same console they are already available Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Even between games indie on the list, there are some who cast doubt on a ‘permanent’ exclusivity. That is the case of Little witch in the woods, which is still in development.

Always yes: Halo Infinite will come to Xbox One

At least in the case of this title it has also been handled for Nintendo switch. However, it is true that a good percentage will only appear on the platforms of Microsoft.

For example, the expected Halo Infinite, which is mentioned will come out in this same 2021, and the same can be said of Microsoft Flight Simulator. In the case of this flight simulator, already available in Pc, its version for consoles will be published until the summer.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X will receive a lot of content

Another game that is confirmed as 100% exclusive is Scorn, a first-person adventure with elements of horror, with an aesthetic reminiscent of the illustrations of the disappeared HR Giger.

The latter was the visual artist behind the franchise of Alien. The full list is as follows:

– Bye

– The Artful Escape

– The Ascent

– The Big Con

– CrossfireX

– Dead Static Drive

– Echo Generation

– ExoMecha

– Exo One

– The Gunk

– Halo Infinite

– The Last Stop

– Lake

– Little Witch in the Woods

– The Medium

– Microsoft Flight Simulator

– Psychonauts 2

– RPG Time

– Saber

– Scorn

– She Dreams Elsewhere

– Shredders

– Song of Iron

– Tunic

– Twelve Minutes

– Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

– Warhammer 40K: Darktide

– Way to the Woods

– The Wild at Heart

– Yakuza Remastered Collection

– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Although several of these titles for Xbox they have vague mentions of coming out this year, some have more precise dates. Those are the cases of Yakuza Remastered Collection, which comes out on January 28, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which will be published on March 25.

The Medium It is also planned for the 28th of the current month. So along with Yakuza the players will have a very entertaining time. We will see what is revealed.

