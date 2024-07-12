Xbox is going all out this weekend with the games it will be offering for free through the FreePlayDaysIf it happens that the heat is unbearable or the rain is not letting you go out, the proposals you will find will surely entertain you.

This weekend alone you will find a total of 4 highly competitive games across different disciplines at Xbox FreePlayDays.

The first game we’ll talk about is MLB The Show 24, which fits perfectly into the festivities of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. This title will be available until July 16.

You won’t need to be subscribed to any of the Game Pass options to try it out. MLB The Show 24you just have to download it, install it and enjoy it.

Xbox FreePlayDays: games that need Game Pass to try them

In addition to having the option of MLB The Show 24players with active Game Pass accounts will be able to try out the following titles without any problems through Xbox FreePlayDays.

The Crew Motorfest: This racing title from Ubisoft puts you behind the wheel of a good number of cars that you can race on the paradisiacal streets of Hawaii. Maybe you decide to buy it.

AEW: Fight Forever:WWE isn’t the only wrestling promotion in the world. All Elite Wrestling has made a name for itself among hardcore wrestling fans and has a game that was developed in collaboration with Yuke’s, the same guys who brought the Smachdown! titles to life in the 2000s.

EA Sports FC 24: Just in time for the Euro 2024 final and the Copa América, you can try out Electronic Arts’ latest football game at Xbox FreePlayDays. The challenges look set to get tough if you play as Spain or England.

What do you think of Xbox FreePlayDays this week? Are you excited for them?