For some months now the phrase has been heard a lot that Xbox wants to adapt to any screen, and for that reason services like Game Pass have moved to sticks for smart screens, or even to computers with the gaming part in the cloud. Speaking about this type of connection, it has been mentioned that the company is having a collaboration with the company NVIDIAsince some of its games can be tested on the service GeForce NOW.

It is said that players can now choose between Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW to play their favorite titles through the cloud, as announced on the official website and social networks of the green company. This integration allows users to access more options to play via streaming, expanding freedom and gaming possibilities. Although, there are certain factors to take into account.

It is worth mentioning that only a few games offer the option to play through xCloud or GeForce NOWhoping that a promising catalogue will be added later. Also, those who have titles of Xbox compatible with Steam and an account of GeForce NOW can link both accounts to play in the cloud from anywhere. And that could include some laptops. Steam Deck from the internet browser itself.

Let’s not forget that it is necessary to pay for both memberships, but in exchange for the entire catalog of Game Pass adapt to the library of NVIDIA. Besides, Microsoft nor has he forgotten to promise the inclusion of games of Xbox and Activision Blizzardso there are safe releases that users will want to try right away. The service is already available on Mexicoand those who have already paid will notice the changes gradually.

Via: Xbox

Author’s note: Cloud gaming is growing at a somewhat gigantic pace. Let’s hope it continues at a slower pace, as some markets are not 100% ready to adapt.