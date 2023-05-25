A few minutes after closing Playstation Showcasethe official account of Xboxes on Twitter it seems to have responded to Sony’s event highlighting the major multiplatform games presented during the show, making it clear that several of these they will also come to Xbox Series X|S.

“What a great group,” wrote the Xbox account, putting together 12 games of those presented during the PlayStation Showcase associated with the writing “Coming to Xbox”. Considering that many of the titles shown during the PlayStation Showcase obviously didn’t mention platforms other than PS5, this tweet also clarifies the cross-platform nature of several of the announced games.

So here are which games presented during the PlayStation Showcase will also arrive on Xbox:

Several of these were already known as cross-platform, others less so. Among these stands out in particular Marathon, the new game from Bungie. Although the team has become a first party of PlayStation Studios with the acquisition, as is known, it expressly requested to be able to continue to develop on multiple platforms, with permission granted by Sony.

Among the absent is instead Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, which could therefore be an exclusive PS5, pending further information in this regard.