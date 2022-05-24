Year 2022 It’s been a bit bittersweet for XboxWell, on the one hand, they bought one of the largest companies in the video game industry, ActivisionBlizzard; but on the other hand, they announced the delay of major productions such as Starfield. This has led people to criticize the service of GamePassbecause he is left without something important for the year.

Even the known medium Kotaku dedicated an article to the company, emphasizing that many users are canceling the membership due to lack of relevant launches on the platform. This led the brand itself to respond to such criticism by citing the following:

Tell me that you limit yourself to only playing triple A video games without telling me that you only limit yourself to playing triple A video games.

The response from Xbox In the face of criticism, it has encouraged users to give their opinions, with some who are in favor of the current catalog and others who are not convinced of having acquired the current consoles. For their part, arguments of good additions such as Indies jump, something that is being the main focus of the fans.

However, not everything could be lost for the fans who are losing hope, since in a few more days the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. Event that will reveal everything planned for this 2022 and beyond. Titles like Seanua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 come to save the year of the brand’s followers.

editor’s note: The lack of great productions on Xbox is evident, but to call Game Pass mediocre is an exaggeration, since it has titles of excellent quality, either from Microsoft itself or other companies. For now, we must wait for the event and see if any surprises are released before the end of the year.

Via: Xbox