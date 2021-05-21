Hear from an official source that Xbox respects the creative process of its First Party studios, it is certainly great news. The story of how Microsoft wanted to force the development of Halo 2 to coincide with the launch of its Live Gold service is well known. Xbox has changed a lot since its inception, becoming the video game company that best treats its users, with services like Xbox Game Pass.

So it makes sense to read that Xbox respects the creative process of its First Party studios. In addition to the fact that Xbox Game Studios now encompass a huge number of teams with different times and ways of making video games. With so many teams under their belt, someone might think that there is a regime that controls the studios to force them to create games. Xbox Game Studios director Matt Booty was the one who said that Xbox respects the creative process of its First Party studios.

Xbox respects the creative process of its First Party studios

In an interview with Le Figaro, Booty immersed himself in explaining how Xbox respects the creative process of its studies According to him, it is about give creative freedom to your studies, stating that they do not want to change the creative process by subjecting it to a unique way of making a game, and that it is also appropriate for a service like Xbox Game Pass. It is about making good games, and for this you do not have to impose a business vision.

“We have to invest in these teams, give them the means to achieve their ambitions and give them their creative freedom. We do not want to force them to play certain types of games. (…) A good game is a good game, period «. Matt booty

He also added that a Little indie game is just as important to them as something like Halo Infinite. Well, the variety of games helps to diversify the Game Pass catalog. It’s certainly great to hear that Xbox respects the creative process and gives freedom to their teams.

