We are just a few days away from the release of one of the biggest video games of the year, Starfield, which has generated high expectations from users of Xbox and also the fans of Bethesda. And before this, many users are going to pay GamePass to be able to enjoy it, but some of them want to apply the trick of creating a new email so that they are charged only $10 pesos for a month.

It seems that Microsoft At a global level, this factor has been taken into account, since a few days ago it withdrew the offer worldwide, in the case of USA, You can no longer pay $1 dollar to enjoy the entire catalog offered by those of redmond. So, you will have to pay $250 MXN for Ultimate, $150 MXN on PC or $160 on consoles. Xbox.

It is evident that the strategy has been applied so that they do not have millions of requests for new accounts just on the day of the game’s launch, so now people will have to give just enough if they want to try it, and those who already have the account active must renew to continue testing this galactic adventure. It goes without saying, you have to be careful of the spoilers that are already on the networks.

Remember that Starfield It goes on sale next September 6 at Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: It’s good that they implemented this, since they could lose a lot of money if they leave it at that price, and it was logical that many of those people were going to wait for the game to come out. We’ll see if in the end it’s possible for them to continue paying more for the service.