Lately, Twitter started asking for a compensation for using its official API within the various third-party apps and programs, which has led to a number of reaction initiatives such as the Microsoft’s decision to no longer support the platform through its Digital Market Center.

The matter seems not to have been taken well by Elon Musk, in a real direct confrontation between the boss of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter and the Redmond company. Musk countered with a confusing reference to the fact that Microsoft illegally trained its artificial intelligence using data taken from Twitter, thus intending to take Microsoft to court for such unauthorized use.

It is not clear whether all this is just a provocation destined to have no follow-up, but in the meantime Microsoft’s reaction has been to cut ties with Twitter, avoiding paying for the use of the API and, in fact, separating the platform from all the various direct integrations.

In this initiative, Xbox was also at the expense of it: it is no longer possible to directly upload videos gameplay videos Register on Xbox and PC within Twitter, both for console system software and Windows PC Game Bar.

For the moment, the possibility of sharing these videos on Twitter through the Xbox app for Android and iOS has remained, but given the trend, it is not said that it is destined to remain for long.