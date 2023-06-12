Following yesterday’s dual Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct presentations, members of Xbox management joined the What’s Next For Gaming panel where they discussed the present and future of Xbox with Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox , Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Creator Experience, Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios and Todd Howard, Game Director of Bethesda Game Studios. During the panel we talked about the games featured in the Showcase, Xbox’s commercial strategy (such as Game Pass) the desire to release first-party games every quarter and Xbox’s vision regarding the growth of the sector. Microsoft said it saw a 46% increase in people playing PC games on Game Pass in the recent quarter compared to a year earlier. Additionally, it has been reiterated that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from their library through Nvidia’s GeForce NOW. This will allow you to play the PC Game Pass catalog on any device GeForce NOW streams to, such as low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more.

Microsoft has made clear that the Xbox ecosystem remains its priority when it comes to the best gaming experiences. Game Pass continues to grow: Total subscription revenue reached nearly $1 billion last quarter, while the company’s indie program, [email protected], has disbursed more than $4 billion to more than 5,000 creators in more than 100 countries. More than 5,000 games are currently being developed for Xbox, the most third-party games ever in Xbox history. With the launch of the new Xbox Series S in Carbon Black with 1TB of storage, Microsoft says it has responded to direct feedback from the community, which has been calling for more storage. The medium-range machine from the Xbox stable is crucial in Microsoft’s market strategy: more than half of the gamers who bought a Series S last year were new Xbox users.