Tifloinnova 2022 is being held this weekend in Madrid to showcase advances in quality of life.

Probably the act that transcended the most at the time was the presentation of the Adaptive Controller, but Xbox has not ceased to be committed to the accessibility in the world of video games, and even its new generation of consoles includes tactile indicators for blind people.

It is therefore not surprising that the company has announced that it will be present at Tyfloinnova 2022, the largest international trade fair for accessible technology for blind and visually impaired people. Have free entrance and is organized by the ONCE Center for Typhlotechnology and Innovation (CTI).

There will be consoles and Xbox titles to playXbox’s goal is to show the world the countless advances applied to improve the quality of life of these people. In this sixth edition of the fair, Tifloinnova opens the FUN Space, an area dedicated to accessible technological leisure where blind people will be able to play the latest generation video games adapted and configurable for their enjoyment. Attendees will be able to learn about and try the accessibility options visual experience offered by Xbox consoles and try out games like Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5 and Minecraft.

In the official Web we can consult the entire program for a fair that will be held this coming weekend, specifically from April 22 to 24 in Madridat Paseo de la Habana, 208. If we cannot go in person, it can be followed through the ONCE’s YouTube channel completely online.

