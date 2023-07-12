Xbox has today released a new voice reporting feature to combat toxicity in in-game voice chats while playing online.

The feature, available to Xbox Insiders for now, will allow players to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice chat and submit to the Xbox Safety Team for review.

The safety team will then evaluate the user report to determine if a policy violation has taken place, with an updated notification feature detailing to the player that submitted the outcome of the report and the reasoning.

Xbox is following a “capture now, report later” scenario. Players will be able to initiate a report while in-game, by capturing footage and sending a report with minimal disruption to play.

Clips will remain on a player’s console for 24 hours, giving flexibility of when to send a report. Xbox will also send a reminder for any clips captured but not yet reported, while clips not reported within 24 hours will be automatically erased.



The reporting process. | Image credit: Microsoft

The voice reporting feature will be rolled out to Xbox Insiders first for a testing period, before becoming available in English speaking markets: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Other languages ​​are being explored.

This addition means Xbox’s player reporting now covers text, image, video, and voice. The company is calling for players to step up, be active allies, and report any instances of toxicity online.

For more information on Xbox community standards, visit the Xbox website.