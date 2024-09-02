We are facing an era in which Microsoft does not have a clear path regarding its video games, as they have been managing a strange strategy in which they say they will have more exclusives but soon after said games are being launched on more platforms such as PS5the biggest test is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Some even remember opportunities they passed up in the past, including Marvel’s Spider-Mansince the comic book company approached them before Sony.

With this information in mind, the head of the gaming division, Phil Spencercommented that at the time they let go of two exclusives that could have brought in millions of dollars in profits to the company, since it was nothing more and nothing less than Destiny and also Guitar HeroBoth are franchises that generated millions of dollars for Activision at the time, but which ultimately fell for various reasons, one being a game as a service and the other saturating the market until it was exhausted.

Here is what is mentioned regarding Destiny:

Getting the pitch from Destiny about, ‘Do we want to sign this?’ and we ended up not signing Destiny. Obviously, it was with Activision, and seeing what it’s become, from an Xbox business standpoint, I can see… And it’s just a really interesting journey in terms of what Bungie built.



Here is what was said with Guitar Hero:

Alex Rigopulos comes up with a game where they were going to make plastic guitars, plug them into consoles, and sell tracks… I was like, ‘Do we really think this is going to work?’ A few people played Guitar Hero and I heard it turned out to be a pretty good game.

Despite this, he commented that he is not the type of person who regrets things, adding that he has let many ideas go, both good and bad, and has always kept in mind the ideal of the company, especially if on paper they sound like good ideas or if they might bring unnecessary expenses. In the end, these two franchises had a not very good outcome, given that Guitar Hero ended with Live in 2015, and despite the fact that Destiny still putting out content, it’s not as popular as it used to be.

Author’s note: The truth is that it could have been a good opportunity, but there was also a decline, so it will never be known if it was 100% a bad decision.