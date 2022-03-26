Microsoft is gaining ground over Sony and Nintendo in the console software sector, according to a market analysis conducted by DFC Intelligence. According to estimates, Xbox will increase from 20 percent market share in 2021 to 27 percent by 2026. Thanks to the Xbox ecosystem and its Game Pass, Microsoft in the next few years will drop Sony’s share by 4 percent and Nintendo’s by 3 percent: the recovery is partly due to the recent acquisitions of the Redmond company, which has absorbed first Zenimax and the subsidiary Bethesda and then Activision. In 2021 Sony undisputedly dominates the console market with 43 percent, and Nintendo follows with the 37. The latter, according to DFC, will launch its next hardware in 2024: the successor of the popular Switch, according to intelligence, will further shake the balance of the market. For 2022, DFC then halved the market growth estimates, from 8 to 4 percent: the reason is to be found in the production difficulties of PS5 and Xbox Series X which will continue to last throughout the year, especially for the Sony console.