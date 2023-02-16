Xbox Series X/S are probably the most consoles cutting edge at our disposal: to a powerful graphics engine, controllers now known for their ergonomics and, in general, the quality of the product, we now add greater attention to the problem ofpollution and waste of energy resources.

Indeed, the February console update is all about energy saving options: Microsoft promises that these will deliver less pollution it’s a reduction of energy consumption.

But how does it work?

The console, connected to the internet, will be able to examine the data relating to the moments of least release of carbon into the air during a day: based on the results, it will allow the player who wishes to activate this mode to start their downloads in peak times of electricity from renewable sources.

Microsoft states that the systematic use of this mode (we are talking about a year) will allow, for every two consoles, to save the amount of carbon needed to the development of a tree during an entire decade.

To activate this mode, call Shutdownsjust select the same in the “energy saving” menu of our console.