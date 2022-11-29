The holiday season is approaching, and that means that the purchase of gifts is in order, which is why many video game companies are offering, in addition to games, some accessories for the consoles. And one of the companies that does not want to be left behind is Xboxthe same one that is selling covers for controls but in the form of hoodies.

These could be alluding to the company’s current well-known consoles, since one of them is black in coloror X-Series and another is white like Series S. To that is added a funniest description, because beyond protecting the accessories against blows, they are essentially so that they do not get cold due to the climate of the United States.

Their price was $25 USD and we mentioned that because they sold out a few minutes after they went on sale, so the fans were interested in obtaining these collectibles. Even so, those interested can sign up for the Xbox page to be notified and buy theirs as soon as new inventory is revealed.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a nice form of marketing, the truth is, if I had found out in time I would buy one of those covers. Hopefully there will be more inventory in the following months.