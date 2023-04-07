













At the moment there is no official communication from Microsoft. However, the reports are increasing. When trying to launch programs like Dolphin or RetroArch on Xbox Series X/S, a message appears saying that they violate their policies.

Despite the fact that there is no official reason, an alleged email from a company employee circulates through networks. According to him, the brake on emulation is due to the fact that it has created many legal problems with Nintendo. In addition, Microsoft is looking to improve its relationship with the creators of Mario due to its ten-year agreement on call of duty.

Although emulation is not the only purpose of Xbox consoles, some are disappointed with this decision. Despite the fact that it is a controversial topic, many users use it to enjoy games that have been lost in time. Do you think Microsoft is doing the right thing?

Is this the end of emulation on Xbox?

As expected, emulation fans found a way to bypass this brake on their consoles. ANDbecause you can still run these types of programs if you are part of the Microsoft Partner Center. Well, with this you have access to the ‘developer mode’ of Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Dolphin

Being a member of the Microsoft Partner Center is quite simple. You only have to register and pay a ‘registration fee’ of 20 dollars. After that you could already run different emulators on your console. Will they take this extra step to run Dolphin or RetroArch?

