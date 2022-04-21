It seems that Xbox is aiming more and more at Japan.

Xbox head of publishing in Japan, Matt Smithposted a tweet stating that his team in the region is “growing up“Not only that, but Smith claims he is at work with”top notch developers“in Japan, indicating” innovative “projects in the pipeline.

For now, it’s a little hard to gauge what Xbox might actually work on in Japan. Even the job postings Smith provides in follow-up tweets don’t paint too clear a picture. The company seeks Senior Technical Producer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer and Senior Game Build Engineer.

Right now, it’s worth noting that Xbox oversees Shinji Mikami’s Tango Gameworks, after acquiring parent company Bethesda last year.

My team at @XboxPublishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for @Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions. Current open roles 👇 – Matt Smith (@ffs_matt) April 20, 2022



Smith’s tweet could very well refer to Tango Gameworks, then. Mikami himself spoke of the desire to develop smaller games and also revealed during the TGS that The Evil Within 2 director John Johanas is working on something new. However, we’ll have to wait to see if Xbox has found a new studio to work with in Japan.

Source: Gamesradar.