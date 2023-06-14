













Xbox promises that Starfield will have all quality standards

right after the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda made a long and substantial Starfield Direct who described in great detail what awaits us in this video game. However, the information did not stop there. During an interview with Giant Bomb, Matt Booty He stated that if this title came out now, it would be Bethesda’s first party game with the fewest bugs.

Source: Bethesda

This is an important statement, especially since everything indicates that there is an established quality standard and that the fans will eventually appreciate it, since they are the final consumer who has not only been patient, but also wants to enjoy something that is very worthwhile. .

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty says if Starfield shipped today it’d have the fewest bugs of any Bethesda game that’s ever shipped pic.twitter.com/nLRQfan1py — Giant Bomb (@giantbomb) June 12, 2023

It is worth remembering that the first announcement around this title was given in 2018 and it was with a very simple presentation. 5 years later, this video game is now exclusive to Xbox and expectations are high. Because? Bethesda has in its DNA the ability to tell great stories in this kind of game.

We also recommend: Fallout 76 will now head towards Atlantic City

Starfield will have its collection control

During the Starfield Direct We just learned that the leaked Xbox controller that had been leaked so far in advance is now going on sale and will be priced at $74.99, at least in the US.

This same control was also exhibited at the Xbox Fan Fest in Mexico City along with headphones that are also alluding to this open world game from Bethesda. Now all that remains is to find out which company in Mexico and the rest of Latin America will undertake the task of distributing it.

Are you excited about this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.