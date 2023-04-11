Project Keystonethe talked-about set-top box (or rather, set-top Xboxes) from Microsoft designed for the cloud, has reappeared on the shelf of the office of Phil Spencer during the video message that the CEO of Microsoft Gaming published to announce the expansion of the PC Game Pass.

As you surely remember, Project Keystone was first spotted in Spencer’s office last October, after which Phil himself spoke openly about the project, saying it was canceled due to the price.

Indeed, the idea was to bring the cloud device to the shops a $129.99 with one controller included, but so far it has not been possible. Clearly over time and cost reductions the scenario could change, and maybe that’s why Keystone is still there on that shelf.

Who knows, maybe Microsoft had the time to reconsider the project and actually put it in the pipeline? In this case it is possible that an announcement will arrive as early as this summer, perhaps during the Xbox Games Showcase to be held on June 11th.

Moreover, Sony also seems to have interests on the streaming front, as demonstrated by the insistent rumors about PlayStation Q Lite, the portable console due out in November according to Tom Henderson.