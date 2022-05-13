Phil Spencer, the president of Xbox, said that the company should try harder to meet the expectations of fans. This comment from the businessman It comes just after the delays of two of its most anticipated games for this year. It seems that the news was very difficult for everyone.

Through your account Twitterthe president of Xbox commented about the delays. ‘These decisions are difficult for the teams that make these games and for the fans. I fully support giving developers the time to release these games when they are ready.‘.

One of the main objectives of Xboxaccording to spencer is to deliver the quality and consistency that fans expect from them. That is why he promised that they will work harder to meet expectations. He also mentioned that it is important to listen to feedback, both from your followers and from your teams.

Source: We are Xbox

With the delays Xbox was left without a great exclusive for the Christmas season. However, some fans are hopeful of the announcements that the company can prepare in its next co-presentation with Bethesda for June. Although it is doubtful that they will announce a title to cover that space, perhaps the emotion of what they show will make the wait more bearable.

The comments of phil spencer they give a ray of hope in the face of the sad news of delays. Although we will not have them this year it seems that Xbox is committed to giving its players quality experiences. It will be in 2023 when we know if this wait was really worth it.

What delays caused these comments from the head of Xbox?

These comments from the head of Xbox arose due to Satrfield and Redfall delays. Both titles hand in hand Bethesda they had a planned release for late 2022. Sadly it was decided to push them to some point in 2023. Neither of them have a new exact release date.

Source: Bethesda

The reason for these delays is similar to what the Xbox president said. The studios behind it want to deliver the best possible game, to meet the expectations of the fans.. The news was met with disappointment and anger, but we must have faith that the extra time will benefit everyone. Do you think they will comply when they arrive? Tell us in the comments.

