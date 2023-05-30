We are a very short time before the month of June arrives, for that reason some companies are revealing what games they are going to be offering with their corresponding subscription services. The first of them is neither more nor less than Microsoft with xbox game passwhich brings an interesting selection in terms of gameplay genres.

Here the list:

– Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

– Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) – Out Now

– Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

– Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Revenge of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

– The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

– Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

– Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

– Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

– Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

– Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

It is worth mentioning that this is not the entire list of games that join GamePass, since during each month at least two waves of titles arrive that replace others that leave the platform. In this case, the games are not so outstanding, but inside there are independent experiences that could end up hooking an audience.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: On this occasion, there really aren’t any names that stand out too much, but at least all audiences are still being taken into account, whether it’s from action games to creating farms. We’ll see if things go better in the second half of the year.