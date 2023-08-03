the gaming chair haworth xbox is available now, and comes in two versions. This is part of a collaboration between Haworththe company responsible for the design and manufacture of tables, chairs, mobile walls, etc., and Xboxthe console company Microsoft. The result is the gaming chair haworth xboxwhich promises to take great care of your back during long gaming sessions.

We’re excited to offer premium Xbox seats to fans. Not only is it ergonomically and aesthetically stunning, but it’s accessible to gamers of all stripes, designed to support them at work and play.

As we mentioned earlier, the Haworth Xbox Gaming Chair comes in two versions: the Xbox Fern Gaming Chair and the Xbox Very Gaming Chair.

Xbox Fern Gaming Chair: Fern challenges the idea that a chair is just a piece of furniture. Based on years of research, it’s designed to respond to movement with comfort that feels like you’re floating. A patented three-part back system moves dynamically, providing support exactly where you need it, when you need it.

The Xbox Very Gaming Chair: Very gives ergonomics a modern name. Its rectangular profile enhances any gaming setup with a fresh look and smart attitude. Sit for hours with less fatigue thanks to asymmetrical lumbar support that allows you to comfortably adjust each side independently.

Both chairs have the option of forward tilt, plus back lock, tilt tension, and 4D arms. These features will reduce the pressure on your back and spine as you sit, and can be lifesaving in the long run.

Via: MS Power User

Editor’s note: Will they be better than Razer’s? As a PC gamer I tell you that the most comfortable are office chairs and if they have a fabric back with ventilation, the better because that way you don’t stick with sweat.