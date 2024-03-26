Have you ever dreamed of bringing your experience Xbox everywhere with you, without constraints? Well, it seems like Microsoft is working on something that could make this dream come true. According to Jez Corden of Windows Central, there are several prototypes of a portable Xbox that could revolutionize the concept of gaming on the go.

When Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, suggests something, you have to listen. Recently he suggested the possibility of an Xbox-like device for portability Nintendo Switch or Steam Decks. This further fuels speculation about an exciting future for portable gaming.

However, at the moment it is only speculation. If one Portable Xbox were really around the corner, we would probably already have more details about it. Jez Corden himself ruled out that a recent Xbox development kit certified in South Korea could be linked to this project.

Possible design and functionality

The debate is switched on on the possible design and features of this mysterious portable Xbox. We are talking about a device combined with a docking station, similar to what is proposed by Nintendo Switchand of a launch that could take place around 2026, at the same time as a new high-end living room Xbox.

Imagine the possibilities of an Xbox that you can take anywhere with you. Triple-A games, immersive experiences and the freedom to play on the go. It could truly be a revolution in the world of portable gaming.

What does a portable Xbox mean for the future of gaming?

If these rumors turn out to be true, we could see a significant change in the gaming landscape. A portable Xbox could not only broaden the accessibility of games but also push other manufacturers to innovate further.

Many experts of the sector And passionate are discussing the potential implications of a portable Xbox. There are those who are skeptical and those who are enthusiastic about the idea, but one thing is certain: the debate is keeping everyone in suspense.

We tried to imagine a prototype by asking the AI ​​directly. Here is the result!

The opinion on a portable Xbox is also shared by the managers of the XNC – Xbox News Cast Podcast channel. They too talk about a possible device combined with a docking station and a launch in 2026. The vision seems to be shared by many within the community.

For many Xbox fans, the idea of ​​a portable console is a dream come true. The ability to take your favorite games wherever you go is something many have wanted for years.

While we wait for more information, we can only imagine what a portable Xbox would look like.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and if Microsoft will manage to take portable gaming to a whole new level.

What do you think of this possible novelty in the world of gaming? Do you think a portable Xbox could change the way you game?