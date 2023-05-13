













Xbox, PlayStation and other developers congratulate Nintendo on the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Among the first to celebrate the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom there are Xbox and PlayStation. Through their official networks they shared a couple of congratulatory messages. Xbox said it was a delight to be back in Hyrule. For its part, PlayStation wished a lot of fun to the players who enjoy it during these days.

Of course they were not the only ones. The company Devolver Digital also joined the celebration by saying that they would not be available because they will be playing Zelda.. Also the official Sea of ​​Thieves account congratulated Nintendo with a funnier message. Since they said that they will not shed any tears if the players preferred to spend time in another realm during this weekend.

It’s not unusual to see companies congratulate each other on their launches. However, to see that so many come together for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is a sign of what was expected. Remember that it is already available for Nintendo Switch if you want to try it.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. As such it continues the story of Link in the kingdom of Hyrule after recovering the divine beasts and defeating Ganon. However, a new threat arises that will make him jump into action.

Source: Nintendo

Since this is a direct sequel, it keeps the gameplay quite similar to that of Breath of the Wild. Of course, it also implements new tools and abilities to unleash the creativity of the players when it comes to exploring its great open world. Will they give it a chance?

