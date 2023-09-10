Second Jez Cordenwell-known Windows Central journalist and always very well-informed person regarding Microsoft matters, it is possible that Xbox may soon have a counterpart platinum trophies of PlayStation within the system of unlockable achievements of Xbox One and Xbox Series
According to what was reported in The Xbox Two podcast, Corden said that he spoke with a Microsoft executive during Gamescom 2023 and received information that the company is thinking about introducing innovations to the unlockable achievement system, including the introduction of something similar to the “platinum” present on competing consoles.
It seems that there is no precise timing yet, but Microsoft is actively thinking about a change of this type to introduce into the system, in addition to other improvements on the way.
A meeting point between achievements and trophies
The historic Xbox “achievements” were the precursors of the current system of unlockable achievements: born with Xbox 360, they were then adopted by Sony in the form of trophies, with some particular variations.
Xbox achievements bring a variable amount of points to the player’s Gamertag total, generally greater based on the rarity of the achievement and the difficulty of unlocking it, while PlayStation trophies are organized hierarchically in bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
For some time, the Xbox community has been asking Microsoft for a change to the achievement system to introduce a clearer hierarchy of achievements and a way to display them to other users as various trophies, and it seems that the company is taking the issue into consideration .
