Second Jez Cordenwell-known Windows Central journalist and always very well-informed person regarding Microsoft matters, it is possible that Xbox may soon have a counterpart platinum trophies of PlayStation within the system of unlockable achievements of Xbox One and Xbox Series

According to what was reported in The Xbox Two podcast, Corden said that he spoke with a Microsoft executive during Gamescom 2023 and received information that the company is thinking about introducing innovations to the unlockable achievement system, including the introduction of something similar to the “platinum” present on competing consoles.

It seems that there is no precise timing yet, but Microsoft is actively thinking about a change of this type to introduce into the system, in addition to other improvements on the way.