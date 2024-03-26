A couple of weeks ago an event occurred that many had only rumors, that was the revelation that four exclusive Xbox would be released on more video game platforms, these were HiFi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of ​​Thieves and Grounded. Which are gradually arriving in Nintendo Switch and PS5. However, it seems that those are not all the surprises for users of sonysince there would already be plans for more important franchises to join the ring.

As mentioned by the international media, they have a source that assures that Microsoft is looking to launch more games of its brand for PS5this could include the expected starfield developed by Bethesdaas well as possible ports of flagship brands, we talk about Halo and Gears of War. This is a strategy where they want their hardware to sell massively, so they would have no choice but to move their big budget games to other places in the industry.

In fact, as a result of the drop in hardware sales in Europe, it was explained that some publishers are considering whether to continue supporting the console. Xbox. Reason why it is emphasized that some are also no longer launching their games on the platform, this is due to the integration of Game Pass.

Here are some of the quotes

You can follow our monthly coverage on the gaming market and you can see that Xbox sales are falling, and they have been falling all of last year and they are falling even more this year. The quote from a major company that released a big game last year was, 'I don't know why we bother supporting it.'

There was also talk of more high-level executives noting that a lot of work goes into creating multiple versions of games. Xboxso they can scale in the hardware profiles of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is what he said about compiled comments:

There are third-party publishers saying, 'We're putting a lot of effort into trying to make a Series S version and an X version of a game when, to be honest, for us the market is PC and PS5.

For now all this is not confirmed by Microsoftbut it is possible that this will happen in the following months.

Via: Pushsquare

Editor's note: It sounds like they are very convinced that they no longer want to create Xbox versions of the most important games, and that may have consequences in the future. Let's hope the brand recovers, otherwise it risks only having Game Pass on PC, thus eliminating consoles in a few years.