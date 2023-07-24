Xboxes announced a bizarre collaboration with the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaosgiving away a series of pizza scented controllersas well as featuring a design that refers to the famous Ninja Turtles.

Perfect for playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the controllers in question can be won by simply following the Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile and relaunching the post relating to the competition, which will be valid from 24 July to 13 August.

Unfortunately, however, as often happens with prize initiatives, it is about a promotion valid only in the United States. In short, no pizza-scented controllers for Italian users: if you think about it, it’s a big affront.