“Activision, Blizzard and King publish some of the most played and loved franchises of the history of gaming, from Pitfall to Call of Duty, from Warcraft to Overwatch, from Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Super Saga. By combining Xbox with Activision Blizzard’s skill, knowledge, and incredible gaming legacy, we will bring joy and a sense of community to even more gamers around the world.”

“Today is a good day to play. We have completed the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and we welcome Microsoft Gaming to Activision Blizzard and its activities”, thus opens the email sent by Spencer to the Xbox staff.

In the memo for employees, although written in official tones (so much so that in some ways it is very similar to the post published on the official Xbox website), a certain enthusiasm shines through on the part of Spencer, who begins with a “ today is a good day to play “.

The Verge portal has come into possession of the email sent by Phil Spencer the boss of Xbox, to his staff to announce the completion of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard a path perhaps longer and more tortuous than expected, but which ended positively for Microsoft.

First Activision games on Game Pass in the coming months

In the email, Spencer also confirms that Bobby Kotick will leave the leadership of Activision Blizzard at the end of 2023 and that the company’s first games will not arrive on PC and Xbox Game Pass immediately, with more details in the coming months.

“We’re eager to learn from their creativity, exchange insights, and empower our new colleagues to bring their visions to the widest possible audience. Today we officially begin the work of bringing more innovative games to more players than ever before and on new platforms, from mobile to cloud streaming. We have also started the work to make it available the much-loved game library from Activision, Blizzard and King on Game Pass and other platforms – we will have more information to share in the coming months.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Activision Blizzard employees are our colleagues, collaborators and teammates. Bobby Kotick has agreed to remain in his role through the end of 2023, reporting directly to me, to ensure a smooth and perfect integration. We look forward to working together as a unified team and will share further updates on our new organizational structure in the coming months. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped make this acquisition possible. We couldn’t have done it without your efforts.”

The last part of the message finally talks about the next steps to integrate the staff of the numerous Activision Blizzard studios into the Xbox family in the best possible way, with Spencer planning meetings in person, online and “company strategy” sessions.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be visiting the offices of Activision, Blizzard and King, along with members of our Gaming Leadership Team. We will have the opportunity to welcome our new colleagues at the next virtual all-hands for Xbox employees and, for the Microsoft community at large, we’ll discuss this and more in the November 8 session of the Company Strategy Series. Together, we can open up a world of possibilities for players and creators.”