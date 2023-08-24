In a lengthy IGN interview with Phil Spencerthe head of Xbox seems to reiterate the will to avoid the launch of new console models on the style of the “mid-gen” relaunches as could instead happen with the alleged PS5 Pro, also confirming that Xbox Series S will continue to receive full support.

The main point, according to Spencer, is that unlike how the market was configured in past years, in this generation there will probably not be an actual drop in prices or greater ease of obtaining the components, therefore it becomes difficult to be able to propose different and updated hardware.

It’s not so much a question of additional complexity, because this has already emerged with the choice to offer two different consoles with Xbox Series X and Series S, but it’s as if Microsoft had actually already made the demarcation between entry level model and “pro” model at the beginning of the generation.

It’s the same concept that Spencer had already expressed previously, when he said that Xbox Series X is already the “pro” model, or the mid-generation relaunch. Similarly, the Xbox Series S proposal for less than 300 dollars / euros is already the maximum that can currently be obtained with current production, according to the head of Xbox.