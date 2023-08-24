In a lengthy IGN interview with Phil Spencerthe head of Xbox seems to reiterate the will to avoid the launch of new console models on the style of the “mid-gen” relaunches as could instead happen with the alleged PS5 Pro, also confirming that Xbox Series S will continue to receive full support.
The main point, according to Spencer, is that unlike how the market was configured in past years, in this generation there will probably not be an actual drop in prices or greater ease of obtaining the components, therefore it becomes difficult to be able to propose different and updated hardware.
It’s not so much a question of additional complexity, because this has already emerged with the choice to offer two different consoles with Xbox Series X and Series S, but it’s as if Microsoft had actually already made the demarcation between entry level model and “pro” model at the beginning of the generation.
It’s the same concept that Spencer had already expressed previously, when he said that Xbox Series X is already the “pro” model, or the mid-generation relaunch. Similarly, the Xbox Series S proposal for less than 300 dollars / euros is already the maximum that can currently be obtained with current production, according to the head of Xbox.
Xbox Series S and developer problems
As for the Xbox Series S, Spencer responded to growing concern that the console could pose problems for developers, arguing that he has no plans to abandon the platform and wants to keep the parity of game modes between one console and another. Also responding to the problems encountered by Larian, Spencer minimized by reporting that he had offered support and that work is progressing well, but these would not be widespread cases of problems related to Series S.
Spencer reported that games already often come out with different elements, such as the presence or absence of ray tracing and technical characteristics on different levels, so there would be no need to go and act on actual game elements.
Based on what has been said, it will be to be seen how Microsoft will react to the possible launch of PS5 Pro and PS5 Slimgiven that the rumors about the existence of Sony’s “mid-gen” are now insistent.
