In an interesting interview on the Same Brain podcast, Phil Spencer of Microsoft Xbox has touched on several topics including a possible new model of Xbox consolewhich the company would already be thinking about and on which it has also questioned various developersamong which also Hideo Kojima.

Speaking about the future of Xbox, Spencer reported that Microsoft is already asking feedback to the developers, asking what they would like to be able to do in terms of video game development that they cannot do now with current hardware. According to reports from the head of Xbox, therefore, Microsoft is starting from the developers and their needs to start modeling a hardware revision of the Xbox Series X | S or perhaps a new model of another generation.

Among the developers who were questioned about it, Hideo Kojima also stands out: Spencer explained that he was recently in Japan to find the famous game designer to talk about the new game in development for Xbox by Kojima Productions. The head of the Microsoft division brought along some Xbox engineers and designers just to make sure that Kojima can achieve the expected results with the current hardware and also to get technical feedback on what he would like to see implemented in the next evolutions.

It is not easy to give a precise interpretation to Spencer’s words which remain very vague, but it seems that Microsoft is already actively thinking about the design of new consoles and gaming hardware, in some form. From the same interview, it also emerged the desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation and the admission that too much time has passed since the last exclusive Xbox first party.