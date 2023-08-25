After the grafts made with the acquisitions of the past few years, the Xbox Studios they would seem to have finally started to mesh, which means that in the future it is safe to expect faster pace of publication and therefore more games. Phil Spencer also reiterated this in a recent interview with IGN where he also teased the players by stating that we can expect more regular showcases exactly for this reason.

In reality, as Spencer points out, already in the first part of 2023 the number of presentations of the Xbox line-up has increased in number, while looking to the future we can expect greater regularity, especially if Microsoft manages to maintain a pace of at least four exclusives per year.

“This year, we did the Developer Direct in January, we did our showcase, we are here with the biggest booth we have ever had at gamescom, and you will see more regularity about the opportunities we will have to talk about our games, because our portfolio is big enough to support it.”