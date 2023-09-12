Interviewed by the Washington Post, Phil Spencer he also talked about the video game adaptations to film and TVadmitting that Microsoft still has a long way to go and it certainly is less experienced than Sony In this compound.

To be precise, Spencer reported that Microsoft is still “early in the journey” when it comes to experience transposing its franchises to other media. However, it is a step that seems to become natural for many videogame producers, as demonstrated for some time now by Sony but also by Nintendo, with the recent success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

For the moment, Microsoft has experimented with the issue with the Halo TV series on Paramount+, also achieving moderate success, but productions are still few. “We don’t have the depth of experience that Sony obviously has through its film studios, which are capable of creating world-class video content, and also Nintendo she was able to get a great job done,” Spencer explained.