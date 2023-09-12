Interviewed by the Washington Post, Phil Spencer he also talked about the video game adaptations to film and TVadmitting that Microsoft still has a long way to go and it certainly is less experienced than Sony In this compound.
To be precise, Spencer reported that Microsoft is still “early in the journey” when it comes to experience transposing its franchises to other media. However, it is a step that seems to become natural for many videogame producers, as demonstrated for some time now by Sony but also by Nintendo, with the recent success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.
For the moment, Microsoft has experimented with the issue with the Halo TV series on Paramount+, also achieving moderate success, but productions are still few. “We don’t have the depth of experience that Sony obviously has through its film studios, which are capable of creating world-class video content, and also Nintendo she was able to get a great job done,” Spencer explained.
A possible return of Xbox Entertainment Studios?
“I think these are Important things for the worlds we create for video games”, however, the head of Xbox reported, making it clear that this is an area in which Microsoft should also invest.
“It once happened that our industry was a bit envious of Hollywood and what it created, then we started to see comics take over cinematographic themes and now it seems it’s the turn of video game stories to continue to grow in importance, because our creative people are capable of transferring their creations into any medium”.
Curiously, Microsoft had already attempted this path, in fact even before its competitors, when it created the division years ago Xbox Entertainment Studios, focused precisely on the creation of trans-media projects, but this was closed in 2014 before being able to set up stable projects. It’s possible that Microsoft could try something like this again in the near future.
