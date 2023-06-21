Famitsu’s long interview with Phil Spencer also shed some light on some specific preferences of the head of Xbox, which he indicated Avowed as a possible new game that has great potential for the future, as well as specifying whether he has a preference for new ones intellectual property compared to established series.

On this last aspect, the question also arose because a considerable space has emerged from the Xbox Games Showcase entrusted to the new IPs, among which we have seen Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, Starfield and others. However, it doesn’t seem that the head of Xbox has a particular preference for unreleased titles over those already established.

Famitsu asked Spencer if, in general, he finds developing new IPs more attractive than working on existing franchises, and the head of Xbox essentially reported that he doesn’t have a clear preference. “I realize we’ve announced a lot of new IPs, but it was not a set planit just happened,” Spencer explained.

“It’s important to know that there are also teams that are working on sequels to games we’ve made in the past. You need to have a equilibrium between new IPs and the continuation of existing games that our fans love,” said the head of Xbox.

The Japanese magazine then asked Spencer which of the new IPs he might have the chance to become a key franchise for Xbox in the future, and the head of Xbox seemed quite convinced in betting on Avowed.

“Of the recently announced ones, I think Obsidian Entertainment’s ‘Avowed’ has great potential,” said Spencer. “They have created deep and fascinating worlds with the Pillars of Eternity series, and now they are exploring a new game with different ideas. I believe these ideas can have a long life span.”