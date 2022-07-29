Peter Mooreformer head of the division Xboxadmitted that at the time of his management the console war came encouraged but for different reasons than one might expect.

After leaving the gaming industry in 2017, Peter Moore has dedicated himself to something else, becoming CEO of the football team of the Liverpoola role he will stop holding from next month.

“We encouraged the console war, not to create divisions but to create divisions to challenge each other“Moore said in an interview.” And when I say ‘each other’, I mean Microsoft And Sony. ”

“If Microsoft had given up after Xbox and the famous Red Ring of Deathtoday’s video game industry would be a much poorer place and you wouldn’t have the competition that is today. “

As you probably remember, it was Moore who carried out Microsoft’s anti-RROD operation for the Xbox 360 that saved the brand and cost the company about $ 1.15 billion.