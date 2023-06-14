People Can Fly is working for Microsoft at aXbox triple A exclusivewith a budget of 30-50 million dollars: apparently it is an intellectual property of the Redmond house, but at the moment only its code name is known: Project Maverick.

Last September the Polish studio closed with Take-Two, deciding to self-produce Project Dagger, but there are actually several games in the pipeline for the company, which in 2021 launched the interesting looter shooter Outriders.

The production of Project Maverick, reads a message from the management board, will be carried out through a work-for-hire model based on an intellectual property of the publisher and will be financed entirely by the latter as the team completes the various steps indicated in the contract.

Obviously it is not known what kind of game this Project Maverick will be, but considering the curriculum of People Can Fly and his great experience with the genre, we imagine it will still revolve around the world of shooters.