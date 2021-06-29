That Xbox Game Pass being an affordable subscription that allows people to be able to play lots of games at a low price is nothing new and we all know it. Recently, however, some detractors of the service have started to say on Twitter that the journalists who talk about it would even be paid by Microsoft. But does Xbox Game Pass really need advertising?

Of course, journalists from various outlets began to ironically respond to these attacks. Destin Legarie of IGN for example wrote: “Twitter is convinced that so many of us are paid just to advertise Xbox Game Pass. This is crazy !!! Almost as crazy as having access to hundreds of games and launches on day one for only $ 9.99 a month and if you are new you can even get 3 months right now for only $ 1!“.

There are many journalists who have decided to opt for irony: however, after a while Microsoft also arrived and (as if there was a need) reiterated that no one is paid to advertise its subscription service. “The internet thinks we paid people to talk about Xbox Game Pass this weekend and it’s just plain absurd … almost absurd as a service that offers access to over 100 high-quality games, all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, and an EA membership. Play for a low monthly price“wrote the official Twitter account.

The internet thinks we paid people to talk about #XboxGamePass this weekend and that? s just absurd? ? almost as absurd as a service that offers access to over 100 high-quality games, all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, and an @EAPlay membership for one low monthly price – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 28, 2021

Found a lot of salty fanboys to block in the last 24 hours, I wonder why? One thing I’m not wondering about is whether or not XBOX GAME PASS is incredible value. Hundreds of games starting at .99! Absolutely crazy value! ? #XboxGamePass – Jez (@JezCorden) June 28, 2021

Twitter is convinced that so many of us are just paid to advertise Xbox Game Pass. That? S crazy !!! Almost as crazy as having access to hundreds of games and day 1 releases for only .99 / month and if you? Re new you can even get 3 months right now for only! – Destin (@DestinLegarie) June 26, 2021

Unfortunately, all these ironic tweets have indeed been taken for what they are by different players, but some have really believed in them: all this however has done nothing but make people talk even more about Xbox Game Pass, so much so that it quickly entered the trend on Twitter!

Source: Kotaku