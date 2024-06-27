Xbox and Amazon have partnered up to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming via select Fire TV devices.

“Today, we’re announcing a collaboration with Amazon where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries can play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming, giving people even more choice in how they play their favorite games ,” Xbox announced earlier today.

The company called this latest cloud-based initiative “a great low-cost, convenient, and portable option” for players, with no console needed to access games such as Starfield and Fallout 4 on a TV.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings Newscast: For Xbox, could this year finally be the one where it all pays off?Watch on YouTube

Those interested need a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership “to gain instant access to hundreds of phenomenal games,” the team said.

Here are details of how to get it set up, as per Xbox Wire.

Simply install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

Not a member? Don’t worry! You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly priceor check out Fortnite without a membership.

Connect to Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

Start Playing!



Image credit: Amazon/Xbox

“Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe. We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience,” Xbox wrote.

“This increased availability and flexibility provides an ideal jumping-on point for anyone looking to see what the buzz around cloud gaming is all about,” amazon added in its own post.

Elsewhere in the news, last night we got a closer look at what Xbox’s ill-fated cloud gaming console might have been like thanks to a newly-surfaced patent.