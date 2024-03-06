Obviously, our editorial team will be on the front line, ready to follow and comment live on the showcase with you greencross. You can watch the event via the player below or visit us on Twitch at this address . We also take this opportunity to invite you to subscribe to the Mutliplayer.it channel, in order to always stay updated on our live broadcasts.

A new one will be aired this evening Xbox Partner Preview , Microsoft's event dedicated primarily to third-party companies and their games coming in the coming months. The appointment is at 7pm Italian today, March 6, 2024.

The confirmed games and what we can expect from the Xbox Partner Preview

Microsoft has confirmed that during this evening's Xbox Partner Preview we will see new games from publishers of the caliber of Capcom, Nexon and Electronic Arts. The appointment will last approximately 30 minutesduring which we will see over a dozen trailers, according to the words of the Redmond giant.

They were also some of the games confirmed that we will see tonight, namely Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and The First Berserker: Khazan. It is possible that some of the titles that will be presented tonight will also be confirmed at launch on PC and Xbox Game Pass, but to know for sure we will have to wait a few hours.

Clearly, as this is an event exclusively dedicated to third-party studios and publishers, there will be no news or updates on the games produced by the internal teams of Xbox Studios or news relating to the entry of Activision Blizzard games into the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass. However, it remains a potentially very interesting event, regardless of the platform you play on.