Let's discover all the games, announcements and trailers presented by Microsoft during the Xbox Partner Preview.

The event ended a few minutes agoXbox Partner Previewan event where Microsoft presented the next ones games coming to its platforms through spectacular trailer and even some surprise announcements. The interesting gameplay trailer for Unknown 9: Awakening, the action adventure produced by Bandai Namco which seems to mix Assassin's Creed and Forspoken within an undoubtedly promising experience, with actress Anya Chalotra in the role of the protagonist. Then it was the turn of the trailer for Sleight of Hand, the new title from Riffraff Games which combines action, stealth and deck building for an undoubtedly original project, which will also be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass but not only Speaking of Xbox Game Passthe fascinating The Alters will also make its debut on day one, presented with a gameplay trailer at the Xbox Partner Preview: it is a science fiction adventure in which we control a character who chooses to “double” himself using a mysterious substance in a desperate attempt to escape from a hostile planet. See also The Last of Us Part 1 disappoints fans after leaked gameplay: for gamers it's 'money theft' On Game Pass we will also find the captivating Creatures of Ava at launch, announced with a trailer during the Microsoft event: a very particular title, in which our task will be to save the creatures that populate planet Ava in the role of a passionate researcher. After the Roblox Griefville x Chucky interlude, we witnessed the announcement of The Sinking City 2, which marks a change of genre for Frogwares: the new chapter of the series focuses on survival mechanics rather than just investigations, aiming for a greater degree of involvement .

Final Fantasy on Xbox and more Final Fantasy 14 Final Fantasy 14 Online finally has one exit date on Xbox Series Then it was the turn of the shadow dropswith STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy surprisingly launched on Xbox and already available: it is a collection that includes the three games of the original STALKER trilogy, which however can also be purchased individually if desired. Monster Jam Showdown was then announced by Milestone, and then left room for the confirmation that the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass will be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, to the delight of the now numerous fans of the Atlus series. See also Gran Turismo 7: even Grid Legends makes fun of the Sony racing game