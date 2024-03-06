Today it is held the Xbox Partner Previewor a roundup of third-party products that will end up on Xbox Series but not necessarily exclusively, as these are games developed not by internal studios. Let's see in detail what it is about.

The Sinking City 2

Like its predecessor, we will be in the shoes of an investigator who will have to deal with the dark forces of evil in a world Lovecraftian thrilling.

The First Berserker: Khazan

As we know, the General Khazan he is unjustly sentenced to death: during his transfer to the gallows, however, he manages to free himself, swearing revenge! In this adrenaline Souls-Like we will live in cellshading an epic adventure.

STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy

Already available for download, this collection of games certainly doesn't require complicated presentations. You have it on the Pass service and if you are not a subscriber, it's time to think about it seriously!

Sci-Fi RPG, this trailer shows us in detail what we could (or not) do in The Alters: the game seems very introspection based and personal choices.

Set in a dystopian early 20th century in which Lady Luck seems to be able to access occult powers, the game does not reveal anything about the gameplay but winks at a possible Stealth game.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Set in a Middle Eastern world, the title promoted by Bandai Namco has that Assassin's Creed feel but with decidedly more occult powers at play and a significant temporal dystopia. The game is scheduled for summer 2024.

This time it gets serious as we also know the release date of Frostpunk 2 which is the next one July 25th for this isometric management software high adrenaline.

A third-person action game with a classic view for this title with an indie aftertaste but with a lot of potential to gain a significant share of the public on the market. We don't have a release date but the launch window, it seems that it is for this 2024.

Creatures of Ava

Yet another indie game scheduled for 2024the game appears to be a management game with animal care as the main form of entertainment, in a world full of intriguing and lively fauna.

Monster Jam Showdown

The game that all fans of collisions with big cars have always expected: although this too is planned for a generic 2024 we are sure that many will appreciate this great title.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

We all know the success of Persona 3 Reload: the remake by Atlus Games had an excellent response in terms of the public. Now here it is the different waves that will accompany the game.

Under the aegis of EA Originals and with the participation of Critical Role, here comes an epic gameplay for Tales of Kenzera: Zauexpected on April 23, 2024.