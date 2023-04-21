Microsoft has disabled its function that allowed users to share their game uploads directly to Twitter from the Xbox console and Windows Game Bar.

“You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS,” Microsoft assured users last night while sharing this news.

In a recent update, Microsoft additionally revealed that, starting on 25th April, its “Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter”.

The multinational technology corporation stated as of this date, users will be unable to access their Twitter accounts through Microsoft’s social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past tweets and engagement or schedule tweets.

It noted that “other social media channels” will continue to be available, namechecking Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This follows Elon Musk’s controversial take over of the social media platform, with the Twitter boss now requiring companies to pay API fees – something Microsoft is reportedly refusing to do.

Musk himself, meanwhile, has threatened his sue Microsoft for allegedly using data from Twitter without his permission.

How have you shared this news? Via a tweet, of course.

“[Microsoft] trained illegally using Twitter data,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday. He then closed with two choice words: “Lawsuit time.”

Ever since Musk took over Twitter back in October, he has been making headlines. Soon after his induction from him, mass layoffs were made throughout the company, including Twitter’s then social lead for gaming.

Meanwhile, Musk hired notorious hacker George “Geohot” Hotz to fix the flailing social network’s search functionality. However, this collaboration did not last long, with Hotz resigning from Twitter just shy of a month after starting.

Most recently, many have lost their official blue ticks, so keep that in mind when searching for genuine information, companies and people.