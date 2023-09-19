The stolen documents, filed for the trial that sees Microsoft opposed to the Federal Trade Commission regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, are causing an earthquake in Redmond. For example, one slide states that Xbox could be go out from the video game business in the event that it does not achieve certain results by the fiscal years 2026/2027. Therefore, theoretically, the expiry date set by the board of directors would be 31 March 2028.

An uncertain future

It is certainly aheavy statementbut we can consider it as an official internal position, considering that it comes from a deposition made in court under oath.

It must be said that it is quite normal for a company to develop an exit strategy from a business, in case it does not go as expected. Over the years we have seen several examples of this type (think of Stadia, to take a recent case), so it should not be surprising that a company like Microsoft sets minimum objectives for its divisions.

In general, if this huge news leak is telling us something, it is that the official public positions of companies are always to be taken with a grain of salt, because they are always mediated by their communication needs.

From the same source, the project of a new Xbox was revealed, the arrival of a new controller with haptic feedback, the awareness of the Xbox leaders of a terrible 2022 in terms of exclusive releases and much more.