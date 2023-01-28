Not long ago it was reported that the consoles of Xbox They would be receiving an update, in which the activation of energy saving is mentioned, this in order to spend as little as possible. Implying that it is the first console aware of the use of carbon, which has not yet reached all users but will expand over time.

A short time later he pronounced Ted Cruz. Who mentioned: “First the gas stoves, then your coffee, now they’re shooting at your Xbox, this was linked to a news site article The Blaze which declared, that “Xbox will force gamers to turn off to fight climate change”.

Troy Nehlsa Republican congressman from Texas, wrote a similar spicy message: They want to take away your weapons. They want to take your gas stoves. And now they want to take your Xbox. Whats Next?” The scandal even made its way to USD television, justifying not one but two different segments on fox News.

Given this, the users who saw the message do not understand why someone would be angry with Microsoft for offering options to make your Xbox use less power when off. All of this is expected to go unnoticed, since in theory they are doing good for the planet, but it seems that others think absolutely the opposite.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: This is a bit ridiculous, I think they can’t find something to complain about anymore, that’s why they go against video games and the environment. Nor how to change their way of thinking.