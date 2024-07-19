A few weeks ago there was a very famous incident on Xbox consoles and the gaming environment in Microsoftthat was the fall of online services, which did not allow people to access their account to later try the platform Game Pass or even activate physical games. And while it was thought that it would not happen again for a long time, it seems not, since today new reports have been heard about users who do not have the way to access the different titles online.

It is mentioned that at approximately 5 pm today the problems began to arise, and it is worth mentioning that the company itself Xbox has announced that they are already working on resolving the issues, but no one has reported that it has stabilized 100%. It seems to be only with certain users, so it will be a matter of time before people can play their games normally again.

Xbox Live down again…@Xbox why are you guys so trash at your job? — StubbornCam (@stubborncamyt) July 19, 2024

They have even given the following recommendation from the technical service:

To use your Xbox without being prompted to connect to the Xbox service, set it to offline. When offline, your console doesn’t connect to any network. If you’re offline due to an outage on your home network, ISP, or Xbox service, we recommend that you don’t set your Xbox offline. While you’ll be offline in both cases, leaving your console set online allows you to automatically reconnect to the Xbox service as soon as possible.

For now, users will have to wait a little longer for the service to return.

Author’s note: It’s rare for these things to happen so close together. However, anything can happen in this life.